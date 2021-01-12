﻿Ormoc City to buy Covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca

Mayor Richard Gomez of Ormoc City is set to enter into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals for the purchase of vaccines against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

This after the mayor obtained the authority to sign from the city council during its Friday session, said Joy Meija-Romero, city legal officer, in an announcement posted on the city government’s Facebook page.

“A MOA is needed to place the order for the city. Their vaccine is the most competitive (in price) and most suitable to a tropical country,” she added.

The city government disclosed that the pharmaceutical company is asking for a 20 percent down payment for the supply of 270,000 doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, which is expected to be delivered in the second half of the year.

The vaccine which would be given in two shots will cover 90 percent of the city’s target population aged 18 and above of about 146,542 residents.

The order of priority for the target age group are senior citizens, healthcare workers, front-liners and those with comorbidities, and the general populace, the city government said.

On Wednesday, the Ormoc City Covid-19 Vaccine Council (ORCOVAC) approved the PHP350-million budget for the purchase.

In December, the city mayor formed the ORCOVAC to study ways and means to implement the vaccination program.

The body is composed of key city government officials and representatives of the private sector.

AstraZeneca is the second Covid-19 vaccine developer to apply for the emergency use authorization in the Philippines, next to Pfizer.

As of January 7, the city has recorded a total of 511 Covid-19 cases, including 449 recoveries and 55 deaths. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency