﻿Oriental Mindoro bettor wins P378-M lotto jackpot prize

MANILA – For two consecutive nights, another lone bettor bagged the jackpot prize of the Ultra Lotto 6/58 amounting to over PHP378 million on Friday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said.

In an advisory on Saturday, PCSO said Christmas came early for a lone bettor from Calapan City, Occidental Mindoro with the winning combination of 20-17-12-29-10-46 with a jackpot of PHP378,750,791.20.

A total of 71 other bettors who guessed five out of the six winning combinations won PHP120,000 each, the PCSO said.

About 3,845 bettors got PHP2,000 each for getting four of the winning combinations while 71,440 bettors won PHP100 each for guessing three right combinations.

The Ultra Lotto 6/58 is drawn every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

This is the sixth time this month wherein a sole bettor bagged the jackpot prize of the state lottery’s games. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency