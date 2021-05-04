﻿Orani cops spearhead ‘breakfast pantry’

What was supposed to be an ordinary Sunday morning turned out to be a special one when members of the municipal police station here gave free hot coffee to go with the Filipino staple bread, pandesal, to drivers of public utility vehicles and indigents.

Orani police set up a checkpoint in Barangay Tugatog at 6 a.m., not to inspect motorists, but to invite drivers, especially of tricycles, to have breakfast with them.

Drivers were at first hesitant but when a woman officer enticed them through a loud speaker, they started coming.

“Sa mga taga-Barangay Tugatog po na di pa nagkakape, mag-kape po muna kayo. Masarap po ito. Libre po. Mas maganda po na busog pag umaga (To Barangay Tugatog residents, who haven’t had coffee, let’s have coffee first. This tastes good. Free. It’s better to be full in the mornings),” the female officer said.

One passerby also donated more bread.

Orani police chief Maj. Dennis Ian Revillas said their project “Libreng Kape sa Tsuper” was in support of the Philippine National Police’s Barangayanihan program, where food pantries are put up outside or near stations.

“This project aims to help the less fortunate residents of this municipality and to promote the bayanihan spirit especially during this time of the pandemic,” Revillas said.

Source: Philippines News Agency