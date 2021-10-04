﻿Opening bank account at PhilSys kiosks voluntary

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has reminded the unbanked registrants of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) project that opening bank accounts should be voluntary and does not include the provision of cash assistance.

The PSA has partnered with the state-run Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) to give opportunities to PhilSys registrants to open bank accounts for free and without initial deposit requirement.

Once the unbanked registrants have completed the second phase of PhilSys registration, they can proceed to avail of financial inclusivity through the LandBank account opening booths and kiosks at designated co-location areas –using their readily Transaction Reference Number (TRN) and supporting documents.

In an advisory posted on Facebook late Wednesday, the PSA reminded the public that transactions for opening bank accounts do not include the distribution of cash assistance as claimed by some individuals online.

It also cautioned the people against exposure of details related to PhilSys registration including Application Reference Number (ARN), Transaction Slip, PhilSys Number (PSN), and the physical identification (PhilID) card, to prevent illegal activities such as identity fraud.

The PSA urged the public to only get information related to the PhilSys project from its official social media accounts.

Filipinos are urged to register in PhilSys online through https://register.philsys.gov.ph or the Step 1 process.

The Step 2 process involves capturing biometric information, such as fingerprint, iris scans, and front-facing photographs, at the designated registration centers in various areas.

Step 3 is the delivery of the PhilID cards by the PSA’s official courier partner, Philippine Post Corporation.

The entire application process and the delivery of PhilID cards are free of charge.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrolment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It will also boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present the PhilID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency