﻿OPAV exec promoted to Undersecretary

President Rodrigo Duterte has promoted Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) Assistant Secretary Anthony Gerard “Jonji” Gonzales to Undersecretary, the agency chief announced on Friday.

Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino, OPAV head, said Duterte’s decision will bolster the linkage between Malacañang and the Visayas.

“It is indeed a testament that our office, however small in terms of human and fiscal resources, has been working tirelessly and passionately for the people of Visayas, more so during this time of pandemic,” he said in a statement.

Gonzales’ appointment paper was personally signed by the President on March 15, 2021.

“I thank President Rodrigo Duterte for taking notice of the work of my team. It makes me both proud and humbled that the man I look up to and serve appreciates all our efforts and dedication to public service that he himself inspires us to do,” Dino said in a statement on Friday.

Dino said the development inspired them to work harder to achieve the mandates of OPAV.

“OPAV has continued to bridge Malacañang to the Visayas towards a more comfortable life for all Filipinos. Our job is easier because of the full support of Senator Christopher Lawrence “Kuya Bong” Go, who endlessly renders assistance to the people of Visayas and shows us that we can achieve great things for our people with malasakit (compassion) as our driving force,” he said.

The Presidential Assistant likewise thanked Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea for providing the office with legal backbone “and form to the orders and directives of President Duterte like this or any appointment and Presidential issuances.”

Dino then challenged Gonzales to make OPAV “even more capable and ready to take on new hurdles up ahead” and continue what the office has started to do in 2016 in serving the Visayas.

OPAV was organized in 2016 by the Duterte administration with the aim to promote and accelerate socio-economic development of the Visayas and to ensure the efficient administration of national government policies and programs.

The agency maintains Serbisyong Malasakit, a one-stop shop for government services.

Source: Philippines News Agency