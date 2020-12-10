﻿Ookla cites PLDT, Smart ‘fastest’ in PH

A United States-based broadband testing company has awarded both PLDT and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications as the fastest fixed internet and mobile network providers in the Philippines for 2020.

In a report based on data gathered in the first two quarters of the year, Ookla said PLDT won its “Speedtest Award” for the “Fastest Fixed Internet” in the Philippines, noting that the company achieved a “Speed Score” of 24.79 with a top speed of 70.54 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 85.38 Mbps for upload.

It said 90 percent of the final Speed Score is attributed to download speed and the remaining 10 percent to upload speed.

“The Speed Score uses a modified tri-mean to demonstrate the download and upload speeds that are available across a provider’s network. We take speeds from the 10th percentile, 50th percentile (also known as the median), and 90th percentile, and combine them in a weighted average using a 1:8:1 ratio, respectively,” the report read.

Converge ICT placed second in the report with a Speed Score of 21.53, followed by SKY Broadband with 15.56, and Globe Broadband with 9.17.

For the “Fastest Mobile” in the Philippines, Ookla awarded Smart after it received a Speed Score of 18.33 with an average speed of 15.94 Mbps for download and 7.57 Mbps for upload.

Globe came in second with a speed score of 12.35, average download speed at 11.96 Mbps, and average upload speed at 4.04 Mbps.

Source: Philippines News agency