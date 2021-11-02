﻿Only online Covid-19 cash aid applications accepted for now: ECC

The Employees’ Compensation Commission (ECC) on Monday said it is only accepting online applications for cash assistance from workers in the private and government sector, including uniformed personnel, who contracted coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) due to work or working conditions.

ECC Executive Director Stella Banawis, in a statement, said the online application through ECC Cash Assistance Digital System (ECCADS) is implemented in response to the shift to contactless transactions amid the continuing pandemic.

Interested applicants can apply for cash assistance at https://cashassistance.ecc.gov.ph.

She reminded the public that EC cash assistance applicants will have to scan their documentary requirements and upload them to the system.

Among the requirements include a copy of the claimant’s approved EC claim voucher due to Covid-19 from Social Security System (SSS) or Government Service Insurance System (GSIS); copy of 2 valid IDs, preferably office or company ID, GSIS/SSS UMID card or other government-issued ID; and medical abstract or certificate for Covid-19 illness indicating the period of medical attendance of illness or laboratory (RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction)/rapid antigen) test result showing positive for Covid-19, issued by a Department of Health (DOH) accredited testing center.

The ECCADS will only be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays and will initially only accommodate 100 applications per day.

“ECCADS helps ensure the safety of our claimants and employees against the Covid-19,” said Banawis.

Banawis added that applicants must ensure the completeness and correctness of documents to be uploaded before logging in to the system.

“Once the application is successfully submitted, applicants must take note of their control number to monitor the progress of their online application,” she said.

Cash assistance applications sent through a courier or submitted to dropbox are no longer accepted.

Inquiries and concerns regarding ECC are also to be entertained through the digital platforms of ECC.

“Currently, we are overwhelmed with Cash Assistance applications filed through our ECCADS that is why we are asking for your understanding and patience. Rest assured that we are doing our best to serve and help those workers with covid19,” Banawis added.

The EC Program provides compensation to workers in the event of work-connected sickness or injuries which resulted in disability or death.

The claims may be filed at the SSS for the private sector and the GSIS for the public sector.

Source: Philippines News Agency