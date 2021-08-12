﻿Online sellers urged to protect customer data vs. scammers

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) on Thursday warned all online merchants against disclosure or improper disposal of their customer’s personal data.

In a statement, NPC Commissioner Raymund Liboro said fraudulent online sellers in Cebu were found to be sending items to individuals who did not purchase them.

“These sellers may have acquired the individuals’ personal data through misuse, malicious disclosure, or improper disposal of information,” Liboro said.

Online stores, he said, are required to “employ reasonable and appropriate organizational, physical, and technical security measures” same as physical stores.

Section 25 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Data Privacy Act of 2012 states there must be security measures intended to prevent “accidental or unlawful destruction, alteration, and disclosure, as well as against any other unlawful processing” of personal data.

“The lack of security and privacy practices compromises your customers’ personal data, which can only lead to your loss. Consumer trust, your income, and your reputation will suffer when unauthorized disclosure of personal data happens,” Liboro said.

Liboro added that online sellers are “strongly advised” to only collect personal data necessary for the transaction; be transparent via a privacy notice on their websites; use customers’ personal data only for the declared purpose and keep the data for a limited time and arrange for its secured disposal.

He called on online shoppers to read the online merchant’s website or application privacy notice before making a transaction to protect their personal data.

“Remember that explicit consent is needed before they can use personal data for secondary purposes (e.g., marketing, surveys) and avoid sharing more personal data than what is needed to complete the online purchase. Also, using a unique username and strong password for online shopping accounts is a must,” Liboro said.

He urged the public to only purchase from “legitimate, trustworthy, and secure” online shopping websites that have URLs beginning with HTTPS and have a padlock sign or image.

“In addition, online shoppers are reminded to check the website for security certificates based on international standards,” Liboro said.

Source: Philippines News Agency