﻿Online registration required even with jab card in Baguio

The local government here announced Wednesday that online registration for non-Baguio residents is still required when entering the borders of this city even if they already have their vaccination card showing the two doses of the anti-coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine.

Atty. Althea Rossana Alberto, executive assistant IV at the city mayor’s office, during the “Ugnayan” press conference on Wednesday afternoon said, visitors have to get their vaccination QR (quick response) passport “at the HDF (hdf.baguio.gov.ph) for the APORs (authorized persons outside the residence), and the Visita (visita.baguio.gov.ph) for tourists.”

Upon entering the border checkpoint, she said visitors will still be led to the triage area at the Baguio Convention Center where the authenticity of their document will be verified.

“We caution the public, they can be charged for a criminal case if they are found presenting a spurious vaccination certification or card,” the lawyer said.

Alberto said those who received the vaccine in the city but leave for work or constantly travel have to keep with them the QR code issued by the bakuna.baguio.gov.ph.

“Our checkpoints are equipped with the capability to check the QR code of those who were locally vaccinated and from there, it can already be verified,” Alberto said.

She added that residents without a vaccination QR code are required a negative test result upon entering the city.

“No approved QTP, no entry,” she said.

Col. Glenn Lonogan, director of the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO), in a separate press conference on Wednesday morning, said, he has instructed all the border checkpoints to thoroughly check documents “because they are the first line of defense against the virus”.

“We already have records of people discovered to have fake documents and we did not hesitate to file charges against them,” Lonogan said.

The police officer said they have discovered some people entering the borders claiming that they are just “passing thru” and are going to the LISTT — La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan, Tuba, Tublay towns — and other provinces but was later found to be residents avoiding the triage.

“There are some who claim they are passing thru so that they can avoid going thru the triage but we already have a scheme to assure that the alibi is not abused,” Lonogan said.

Based on the guidelines released by the city, students and their drivers claiming that their trip to Baguio is just a “drop-off” are now also required to show proof of enrollment in an institution allowing face-to-face, a QTP as an APOR with the driver of the vehicle also required a QTP from the visita online application.

