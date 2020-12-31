﻿One Hospital Command boosts Covid-19 recovery rate

A proper referral process through the government’s “One Hospital Command” system has contributed to the increase of recovery rate among coronavirus patients, Department of Health Undersecretary Dr. Leopoldo Vega said on Wednesday.

During a Laging Handa press briefing, Vega said the government’s referral system has also reduced the mortality rate of Covid-19 cases in the country.

“Itong malaking coordinated care at saka proper referral, ito po iyong nakababa rin sa case fatality rate ‘no (this expanded coordinated care and proper referral have reduced the fatality rate of Covid-19 cases),” he said.

Vega said the “One Hospital Command” referral system has saved Covid-19 patients, particularly those with severe and critical cases.

“Kasi kung mailagay naman itong mga pasyenteng ito sa mga tamang pasilidad talagang (If we could put the patients in a proper facility, then really) they will have proper management at saka bababa ang (and it will reduce) mortality rate,” he added.

Vega said the One Hospital Command has been expanded and the government is “now trying to move towards different regions.”

“In fact, nagkaroon na ng (we established more) One Hospital Command sa (in) region IV-A (Calabarzon), dito sa Region III (Central Luzon), and then lately diyan sa (in) Davao ho ay nagkaroon na rin ng (we already have) One Hospital Command for a better coordination across the country of all the hospitals, both public and private,” Vega added.

Through this centralized referral system, he said, the government will assist Covid-19 patients to be accommodated in quarantine facilities for proper treatment.

Meanwhile, Vega urged the public to refrain from using firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices to prevent firecracker-related injuries.

It could also prevent overcrowding in the hospitals, since injured patients could possibly be exposed to Covid-19 patients.

Vega said there is also a need for the public to be safe from firecracker-related injuries, to avoid overstraining of hospital capacit

