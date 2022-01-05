﻿Omicron variant close contact monitored in Zambo City

Local health authorities have identified a close contact of a patient afflicted with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

However, Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, city health officer, quickly clarified Tuesday that the close contact, who is a male, has already been cleared from Omicron infection.

“We have identified one as close contact of a patient who was detected to have acquired the Omicron variant, but he’s well and he’s cleared,” Miravite said.

The Department of Health (DOH)-Central Office on Monday reported 11 imported and three local cases of the Omicron variant.

Of the 11 cases, the DOH said nine are returning overseas Filipinos and none of the cases presented severe indications or had resulted in death as they were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

All reported local Omicron cases – located and traced – have completed the minimum 10-day isolation and have been tagged as recovered before the release of the whole genome results.

Miravite said there is a need to strengthen the border control, especially in Barangay Licomo, which serves as the main entrance of passenger buses to this city from other provinces and regions.

“We have to strengthen our border control and implementation of public health standards,” Miravite said.

Sarita Sebastian, city tourism officer, echoed Miravite’s pronouncement since there are about 36 inbound trips of passenger buses daily coming from the cities of Cagayan de Oro, Dipolog, and Pagadian.

“We don’t have a problem at our seaport and airport of the city,” Sebastian said.

Meanwhile, Miravite said they have to ramp up vaccinations in the city to achieve mass population protection against Covid-19 infection.

Miravite noted that 489,068 residents have received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine or are fully vaccinated representing 70.40 percent of the target eligible population of 694,696 since the vaccination program rolled out in March 2021.

“We have yet to achieve (mass population) immunity. This is only 70 percent of the target population, and our target population is 70 percent of our total population,” she said.

