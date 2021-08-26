﻿Olympians Carlo Paalam, Irish Magno join PH Navy ranks

Tokyo Olympics boxing silver medalist Carlo Paalam and Irish Magno, the first Filipina boxer to qualify for the Olympics, were formally inducted to the ranks of the Philippine Navy (PN) following their visit to its headquarters at the Naval Station Jose Andrade along Roxas Boulevard, Manila Friday.

Navy vice commander, Marine Maj. Gen. Nestor Herico, who represented PN flag officer in command Vice Adm. Adeluis Bordado, formally received the two athletes.

“The PN flag officer in command recently approved the application for special enlistment as national athletes of Paalam and Magno. Both of them are now donning the rank of apprentice seaman (ASN). Maj. Gen. Herico, during the call, administered their oath-taking and the awarding of plaques,” Navy spokesperson, Commander Benjo Negranza, said in a statement Friday night.

Paalam said he considers joining the PN a dream come true and thanked the institution for the fulfillment of his dream.

Magno, on the other hand, pledged to reciprocate the trust and confidence that the PN has given her.

“The Philippine Navy is honored and glad that you have chosen to serve and belong with us. Malugod namin kayong tinatanggap bilang mga Special Enlist personnel ng Hukbong Dagat ng Pilipinas (We warmly welcome you as Special Enlist personnel of the Philippine Navy),” Herico added.

He also lauded the two Olympians for their successful stint at the Olympics and thanked them on behalf of the Navy “for giving a glimmer of hope to everyone.”

“In the all-too-familiar sullen mood because of the pandemic, you inspired the Filipino nation and gave the hope that all of us direly need,” Herico added.

Source: Philippines News Agency