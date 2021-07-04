﻿Olympian Suarez dominates foe to remain unbeaten

Former Olympian Charly “King’s Warrior” Suarez kept his unblemished record as a professional lightweight campaigner after scoring a unanimous decision over Eduardo “The Nightmare” Mancito at the Urdaneta Cultural Sports Complex in Urdaneta City on Saturday night.

Suarez, who dropped his first boxing match in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, used body shots and effective combinations to frustrate Mancito in the main event of the “Relentless: Fists of Fire” boxing showdown.

With his win, the 32-year-old Suarez improved his clean ring record to seven wins with five knockouts.

Mancito, 28, absorbed his back-to-back defeat after losing a unanimous decision to Salimo Jengo of Tanzania in November last year. He now carries an 18-12-2 record.

The fight was promoted by Robert Hill of VSP Boxing and Cucuy Elorde of UKC Pro Boxing Edition. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency