﻿Oline registrants for PhilSys Step 1 now over 800K

The Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) online registration is growing in popularity among the public as tens of thousands registered for the national ID.

In a statement posted on its website Monday, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said as of May 13, up to 849,862 registrants have already completed the online Step 1 registration.

“Successfully registered online for Step 1 of Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) is now at 849,862,” PSA said.

PSA also thanked the public for its continuing support for PhilSys since the pilot launch of the online registration for Step 1 on April 30, despite the technical problems encountered by the system.

“We are deeply grateful for the continued public support for PhilSys since the pilot launch of online Step 1 Registration on April 30.

You can be assured that the website is updated so that more people can register for PhilSys,” the agency said.

With the increasing number of registrants, PSA expressed optimism that it can achieve its target of registering up to 70 million Filipinos this year.

It said almost 34 million registrants have completed Step 1 registration through face-to-face and through the house visits done by PSA data collectors in October last year.

PSA maintained it continues to develop user-management strategies to improve the website and accommodate more registrants.

The online registration is being pursued in keeping with the health and safety protocols amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, it added.

Step 1 Registration will be followed by Step 2 Registration, which involves capturing a registrant’s biometric data such as their iris scans, fingerprint scans, and front-facing photograph at local registration centers.

The third and final step of PhilSys registration will involve the issuance of the PhilSys Number (PSN) and the physical ID or the PhilID.

The PSN is a randomly generated number that will serve as a permanent identification number for every registrant.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions

Source: Philippines News Agency