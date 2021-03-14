﻿olar power plant in Pangasinan town seen to reduce power rates

The Dagupan Electric Corporation (DECORP) hopes that the completion of its solar power plant situated in Barangay Erfe in Sta. Barbara town will reduce power rates.

In an interview on Friday, DECORP legal counsel and spokesperson lawyer Randy Castilan said the solar power plant would supply 20 megawatts (MW) of power once completed.

While it will not suffice to fill DECORP’s 80-MW load for its consumers, Castilan believes it would help reduce costs.

“Walang value added tax (VAT) ito kasi sa atin mismo manggagaling. Renewable din, kaya cost-friendly (It has no VAT because the power will come from us. It is also renewable hence, it is cost-friendly),” he said.

The power plant is still in its initial construction phases.

Castilan said it is only 10-percent complete, attributing the delay to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic which caused postponements of supply deliveries to the plant.

Apart from the power plant, the construction of the DECORP substation in San Fabian town is also undergoing.

Once completed, the substation will provide power reliability to the towns of San Fabian, San Jacinto, and Manaoag.

These towns currently are dependent on the San Jacinto town substation, which is also owned by DECORP.

However, the load and power demand in the areas are beginning to rise.

Castilan said the company has decided to build the substation to accommodate more establishments and consumers.

The substation is now 50-percent complete and will be connected to Dagupan City and Calasiao town once operational. Power will immediately be diverted to prevent long power interruptions in case of emergency.

To prepare for the opening of the San Fabian town substation, DECORP is installing 69-kilovolt (kv) lines and electric posts in De Venecia extension going to the Bonuan Dagupan area connecting to the substation.

Castilan expects the substation and the power plant to be completed and operational before the year ends.

Meanwhile, DECORP has implemented an additional 33-centavo rate starting February this year that will be reflected on the electric bills received this month.

Castillan said the increased rate is the result of rising temperature and power demand since the economy is beginning to rebound.

He said the demand last year went down as only a few businesses remained open due to the lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shopping malls and other large establishments, which he referred to as ‘big loaders’, recently began to return to their normal business hours hence, the increase in energy consumption.

The average selling rate of DECORP was at PHP8.7 per kilowatt-hour (kwh) in January, and it rose to PHP8.40 per kwh in February.

“If you are consuming around 100-kwh in a month, there would be an additional PHP40 increase in the rates,” he said.

Castilan warned consumers there would be further increase by March or the following months, although there is still no final rate issued by power plants supplying energy to DECORP.

Source: Philippines News Agency