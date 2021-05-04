﻿OH-9 marks Labor Day with ceremonial vaccination of workers

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Department of Health-9 (DOH-9) marked the Labor Day celebration with the ceremonial vaccination of 10 economic front-liners here.

“This (vaccination) is the DOH way in paying tribute to our economic workers,” said Dr. Augusto Manolo Alpichi, DOH-9 assistant regional director.

Jose Suan, Philippine Integrated Industries Labor Union president, said those who joined the ceremonial vaccination Saturday are workers from different local industries.

“This is to show that we in the labor sector support the vaccination program of the government against Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019),” Suan said.

He urged the workers to submit themselves to the vaccination program of the government, noting that “the fight against the virus is everybody’s concerned.”

Meanwhile, Suan said they have no plans to seek a wage increase “as both employers and workers were greatly affected by the health pandemic. It is better to have a job with the present minimum wage than increasing salary and lessen the number of employees.”

The current minimum wage in the region is PHP316 for the non-agricultural sector and PHP303 for the agricultural sector with 30 workers. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency