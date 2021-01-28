﻿OFW applicants warned vs. bogus POEA employees

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) on Wednesday warned the public, particularly aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), against unscrupulous individuals who are posing as employees of the agency.

In an advisory, the POEA advised overseas job applicants to exercise extreme caution and avoid dealing with illegal recruiters.

It also urged the public to always verify job offers through the POEA verification system by visiting the POEA website www.poea.gov.ph.

The POEA also encouraged the public to report any illegal recruitment activities, especially those involved in the said illegal act, to the Philippine National Police or contact the POEA Anti-Illegal Recruitment Branch Operations and Surveillance Division at email poea_airb_osd@yahoo.com or by calling 8722-1192 or through its official Facebook page www.facebook.com/airbranch.

It said the scammers are using the name and logo of the agency in their illegal activities in deceiving potential job applicants through different schemes, including overseas employment offers, expedited transactions with the agency, and financial solicitation.

The POEA also observed the proliferation of Facebook pages bearing its name and logo and advertising supposed job vacancies of recruitment agencies.

“The act of misrepresentation as POEA personnel and unauthorized use of the Administration’s name and logo for overseas recruitment are against the law and considered as illegal recruitment with a penalty of imprisonment and fine,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) also cautioned OFWs not to fall prey to individuals who are offering assistance for the release of cash aid under the Abot Kamay Ang Pagtulong (AKAP) Program.

OWWA chief Hans Cacdac also urged AKAP applicants to ignore those who are offering to “follow up” their cash assistance.

“Good morning to all AKAP applicants: We are warning you from engaging with fixers or those offering to “follow up” assistance. Such act is prohibited by the Civil Service Commission,” he said in his Twitter account, @HansLeoCacdac.

AKAP is a one-time PHP10,000 (USD200) financial aid for Filipino migrant workers whose incomes were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Philippines News agency