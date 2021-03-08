﻿Oficials’ vaccination big boost to public confidence: Sen. Go

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go supported suggestions to inoculate government officials in public to allay fears and boost public confidence in the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines.

Go, however, emphasized that it should be done without prejudice to the priority list of the national vaccination program, which identified essential sectors such as front-liners as well as the poor and vulnerable sectors to get the jabs first.

During the launch of the 102nd Malasakit Center in Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center in Angeles City, Pampanga on Thursday, Go said he is all behind the idea of placing local officials on the priority list.

“Why not? This will boost public confidence. When you see your mayor getting the vaccine, it means you should trust its safety,” Go said in Filipino during an interview with the media.

If it will help allay fears, Go said he will back the recommendation.

“The important thing is to get the confidence of your constituents,” he added.

While getting vaccinated is voluntary, Go stressed its vital role in attaining herd immunity.

“Wala naman po itong pilitan. Buhay po nila ‘yan. Kami naman po rito sa gobyerno ay pinapaintindi namin sa kanila na tanging bakuna lamang po ang susi o solusyon dito sa ating problema kontra (It is voluntary. It’s your life. We, in the government, is just here to remind you that the vaccine is the solution against) Covid-19,” he said.

“It’s important that we attain herd immunity. ‘Pag ‘yung komunidad ninyo ay na-attain na ‘yung (Once your community attains) herd immunity, maiiwasan na ang pagkalat. Kakayanin na po ng ating anti-bodies (we can prevent the virus from spreading. Your anti-bodies will fight the virus),” he added.

Go and President Rodrigo Duterte witnessed the turnover ceremony of AstraZeneca on Thursday night at Villamor Air Base.

It was the second batch of jabs from the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility, a global initiative that guarantees access to Covid-19 vaccines worldwide.

The senator said during an interview that a plan has already been laid out to identify strategic locations where the vaccines will be stored to ensure equitable access.

“Armasan natin ang ating mga front-liners. Unahin natin ang ating mga front-liners. Sila ang isinabak natin dito sa giyerang ito. Dapat bigyan natin sila ng sapat na armas para labanan ang (We will arm our front-liners with vaccines. They will be first in line. They are the frontlines of this war. They must be properly equipped to fight) Covid-19,” he said.

