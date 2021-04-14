﻿Ofice of pres’l adviser on streamlining of gov’t process formed

To boost the whole-of-government approach in reengineering and simplifying government transactions, President Rodrigo R. Duterte has signed an executive order (EO) creating the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Streamlining of Government Processes (OPASGP).

Duterte signed EO No. 129 on Tuesday, four months after he appointed former Cabinet Secretary Leoncio “Jun” Evasco Jr. as the Presidential Adviser on Streamlining of Government Processes.

“The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Streamlining of Government Processes (OPASGP) is hereby created under the OP (Office of the President). The OPASGP shall be headed by the Presidential Adviser on Streamlining of Government Processes (PASGP) who shall have the rank and emoluments of a Cabinet Secretary,” the EO read.

Under the EO, the PASGP shall be assisted by an Undersecretary and an Assistant Secretary.

The PASGP is also authorized to formulate the organizational structure of his office, composed of such administrative and technical personnel as may be deemed necessary to efficiently and effectively carry out the functions and duties prescribed subject to approval of the Department of Budget and Management.

The Order said increasing competitiveness and ease of doing business is a pillar of the Duterte administration’s 10-point socio-economic agenda.

“It is the policy of the Administration to adopt a Whole-of-Government Approach in reengineering and simplifying government transactions, which entails the review and harmonization of existing and applicable laws, regulations, issuances and policies, as well as the adoption of inter-agency reviews for horizontal integration or end-to-end processing in delivering government services,” it added.

The EO also identified the PASGP’s functions that include:

–Advise and recommend to the President or the ARTA (Anti-Red Tape Authority), evidence-based policies, programs, measures, and strategies that will further simplify processes and cut red-tape in the Executive branch as well as local government units (LGUs), and expedite the delivery of public goods and services to the Filipino people, including but not limited to the adoption of modern technology;

–In coordination with ARTA, undertake further review of existing government systems, mechanisms, and processes, especially the ongoing harmonization of interrelated agency processes in critical sectors, to promote a predictable business environment and reduce uncertainty in government transactions using the best, most innovative and least burdensome means allowed by law for accomplishing regulatory objectives;

–Provide and set up, in coordination with the ARTA, an effective mechanism to act on special, strategic, and immediate concerns or directives of the President requiring immediate action from relevant government departments, agencies and offices, LGUs, government-owned or controlled corporations and government financial institutions;

–Provide policy guidance and acting on all policy concerns submitted by the ARTA to the OP, with respect to the implementation of Presidential directives and initiatives, as well as policies, programs, projects, and activities on the ease of doing business under Republic Act (RA) No. 9485;

–Monitor implementation and compliance of government agencies and LGUs in all matters involving the exercise of the President’s authority under RA No. 11517 and recommend to the President the imposition of appropriate sanctions against erring government officials or employees;

–Recommend to the ARTA and/or other appropriate agencies to investigate or pursue appropriate action in case of non-compliance of any government official or employee with RA No. 9485 as amended and other relevant laws and directives on ease of doing business; and

–Other functions as the President may direct.

The PASGP and the ARTA shall ensure harmonization, integration, and non-duplication of all government initiatives on ease of doing business, according to the EO.

“The PASGP may call upon any government official or employee for such assistance necessary for the effective performance of his functions. All heads of executive departments and agencies are also hereby directed to fully cooperate with the PASGP to the extent consistent with their respective mandates,” it added.

The funds to support the operations of the OPASGP shall be sourced from the existing budget of the OP while finding requirements for succeeding years shall be included in the budget of the IP.

