﻿Offsite venues ease biz permit renewal in Iloilo City

The Business Process and Licensing Office (BPLO) has noted a higher number of applicants making transactions this year as the renewal of business permits in the city becomes more accessible.

In a phone interview Tuesday, BPLO chief Norman Tabud said to facilitate easy access amid the pandemic, the city government put up four offsite venues aside from the one-stop-shop at the city hall.

These include renewal centers at the 3rd floor of Robinsons Place City Proper, 3rd floor of the Festive Mall, second floor at the north wing of SM City Iloilo, and second floor of the Gaisano Iloilo City Center.

Tabud said offsite venues also offer one-stop-shop services.

Government agencies and city hall offices that provide prerequisite requirements are represented in the one-stop-shop, including the payment and the issuance of permit.

“Our observation is that they start to pick-up since the start of last week. That’s why we encourage that when they are near the venue, then they just transact at the mall,” he said.

He added that as of Monday, they have already issued 2,810 permits.

The BPLO has issued 16,136 permits last year that are supposed to be renewed by January 20, 2021 if they want to avoid paying for the surcharges and penalties.

As of their January 10 data, 5,749 businesses are waiting for the computation of their tax order of payment.

“I think they prefer to pay later because the deadline is still January 2. Most of them are waiting for the January 15 salary,” Tabud said.

He added that amid the pandemic, a lot of businesses are still willing to operate because they knew that the city government also takes consideration of their declared revenue in 2020.

He said per feedback from the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO), there was a huge decline on the business tax based on the assessment of the gross receipts of establishments.

“In effect, the collection of our business tax will also decline,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BPLO will start processing permits for new businesses in February.

Tabud said he hopes that more business will open as they are also evolving to suit the trend, especially this pandemic.

“While there are businesses that have retired or have applied for closure, yet there are a lot that applied for new (permits),” he said.

He also appealed to for business owners to just follow the schedule to avoid crowding in the venue.

“While we conduct our business renewal, we have to observe safety health protocol that is being imposed by our local government,” he said.

