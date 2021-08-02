﻿Official stamp launched in honor of ex-president PNoy

The Duterte administration continues to uphold and promote the democratic foundations of liberty, sovereignty, and justice, as it was with the previous administrations including that of the late president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar said on Monday.

This, as he joined the Philippine Postal Corporation (PhilPost) in its Official Stamp Launch for the late former President, at the Manila Central Post Office Building in Intramuros, Manila.

The event paid tribute to the legacy of the former head of state that coincided with the 40th day after his death.

“We’ve gathered here today for the successful launching of the Philippine Postal Corporation’s official P-Noy stamp to pay tribute and celebrate the legacy and public service he had imparted to each one of us,” Andanar said in his speech.

Andanar said the previous administration’s “Daang Matuwid” campaign ushered economic growth and development in the country.

It was also in his time when the Philippines earned its title as “Asia’s Rising Tiger” attributed to the country’s macroeconomic stability, he added.

Despite differences in leadership style, he noted that President Rodrigo Duterte and the previous administration have the same advocacy for upholding the democratic foundations in the country.

“It is also noteworthy to remember how P-Noy fought for and promoted our democratic foundations of liberty, sovereignty, and justice, which the Duterte administration shares and continues to uphold,” he said.

He urged the Filipino people to continue the contributions of Aquino to the country.

“Let us continue to embody the bravery and love for the country that he showed to each one of us,” he added.

This occasion also marks PNoy’s 40 days while coincidentally, was yesterday’s death anniversary of his mother, former President Corazon Aquino.

Meanwhile, Postmaster General Norman “Mr. Postman” Fulgencio thanked the family of the late President headed by Ms. Ballsy Aquino-Cruz for allowing them to proceed with this special program to honor their brother. Ms. Deedee Siytangco, former spokeswoman of Pres. Corazon Aquino was helpful in coordinating the intention of the family.

Fulgencio said it is the mandate of the Post Office to immortalize and pay tribute to former Presidents, who in one way or another have served and contributed to the development of the country.

“The Postage Stamps we issue symbolize unity, respect, love of the country and concern for one another regardless of color, race or creed. When a former president passes away, we set aside politics and the whole country mourns,” he added.

Although the Aquino sisters were not present during the launching ceremony for health reasons and the threat of the virus, they requested their cousin Mayor Len Len Oreta of Malabon City to represent the Aquino family.

”We are thankful to the Post Office for paying tribute to President Pnoy”, Malabon City Mayor Len Len Oreta said.

Aquino-Cruz, in a video message, thanked the Post Office for recognizing the services and contributions of his late brother to the country.

“The Aquino family is deeply honored for this recognition,” she said.

Also present during the launching were Malabon City Vice Mayor Bernard Dela Cruz, Malabon City Councilor Jose Lorenzo Oreta, Director Liberty Avila of the Post Office Board of Directors, Assistant Postmaster General for Operations Engr. Joel Zamudio, Assistant Postmaster General for Management Support Services Maximo Sta Maria III, Assistant Postmaster General for Finance and Administration Francis Cereno.

Source: Philippines News Agency