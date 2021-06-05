﻿Oer 4K local, overseas posts available in ‘Kalayaan’ job fair

Over 4,000 job vacancies are up for grabs in the upcoming “Kalayaan” online job fair from June 8 to 12, 2021.

Jobseekers all over the region will have a chance to be hired on the spot, the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) announced on Saturday.

As of June 3, DOLE-7 already recorded almost 2,000 local job vacancies and another 2,523 positions available overseas.

The top 10 occupation titles for local employment include customer service representatives, customer support consultants, technical support representatives, drivers, conductors, and financial service experts.

Available jobs abroad with the most number of vacancies posted also include registered nurses, nurse staff, waiter/waitress, agent airport services, general meat processing workers, tire fitters, cashiers, cooks, service crew, assistant waiters, and supervisors.

DOLE-7 regional director Salome Siaton said the online job fair is in line with the celebration of the 2021 Philippine Independence Day, and all events calendared from June 8-12 will go live in coordination with Workbank Inc., the DOLE-7’s partner in the said initiative.

“We are now urging job seekers from all over Central Visayas to take advantage of this online job fair. All they have to do is go to their Job Search Page through Workbank Inc.,” she said in a statement.

Applicants may now start exploring a new and better rewarding career by typing in their browser bit.ly/workbank-dole7-jobfair.

After accessing the link, applicants will have to fill out the necessary details and complete their profile to be able to apply during the job fair.

“There is also a need to verify the accounts of the applicants via email or mobile to get notified with the list of activities during the event. After that, one may now view the job vacancies posted by top companies joining the job fair,” Siaton said.

She said job seekers will have a big chance to be hired on the spot since the participating companies will get real-time notifications and could interview applicants on the spot.

As for the overseas job fair, once within the online job fair platform, applicants may contact the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) and login at http://onlineservices.poea. gov.ph/OnlineServices/ POEAOnline.aspx for information and assistance.

“Applicants may also click an icon under Overseas Employment in the job fair portal, and they will be automatically redirected to the website of the POEA for overseas jobs,” he said.

She said there are already a series of events taking place before June 12 and some of them would be the live employment coaching sessions happening on June 11.

Applicants will have to register to be able to join the webinars on acing the interview and social media and online job search.

The DOLE will be offering, apart from the online job fair, online public assistance on its programs and services on June 12. Also extending online business coaching sessions on the same day would be the Department of Trade and Industry.

The DOLE-7’s “2021 Kalayaan: Online Expanded Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) Job and Business Fairs” will also offer live chat initiations by employers, possibly same day job interviews, and a big chance for applicants to get hired on the spot.

Source: Philippines News Agency