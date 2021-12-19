﻿‘Odette’ victims assured of gov’t assistance: Malacañang

Malacañang on Friday assured the government is providing continuous assistance in areas affected by Typhoon “Odette”.

Citing the latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), acting presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said 83,026 families or 332,855 persons have been preemptively evacuated in Regions 6, 7, 8, 9, and Caraga as of Friday.

He said there are 4,989 displaced families or 14,680 persons inside 192 evacuation centers in Regions 5, 6, 8, 10, and Caraga.

According to Nograles, the Department of Social Welfare and Development has provided family food packs to disaster-affected families and continues to coordinate with affected local government units for augmentation support and ensure that the immediate needs are quickly addressed.

“Government is assisting round the clock those affected by Typhoon ‘Odette’,” he said in a statement.

Power restoration is likewise ongoing in 62 cities and municipalities.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation said operations at Mactan Cebu International Airport have been suspended until further notice.

“We reiterate our call to the public to continue to remain vigilant, stay safe and dry, and cooperate with local authorities to ensure everybody’s safety,” Nograles said.

As of the 1 p.m. bulletin, “Odette” was 130 kilometers (km) southwest of Cuyo, Palawan or 155 km east northeast of Puerto Princesa City.

Signal No. 3 is up in the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Puerto Princesa City), including Cagayancillo and Cuyo Islands as of posting time.

Source: Philippines News Agency