﻿’Odette’ death toll now 397; displaced families top 1.08M

The number of families affected by Typhoon Odette has slightly climbed to 1,082,910, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Tuesday.

In its latest situation report, the NDRRMC said this is equivalent to 4,235,400 persons residing in 6,115 barangays located in 11 regions in the country.

The affected barangays are from the Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Caraga and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Also, the NDRRMC reported that 1,201 evacuation centers are now aiding and sheltering 75,731 families while another 74,9254 families are being aided outside, with the remainder staying with relatives and friends.

The number of reported deaths has climbed to 397, along with 83 missing and 1,147 injured. Of these, 59 deaths, eight missing, and 74 injuries have already been confirmed.

A total of 284 cities and municipalities experienced power outages or interruption in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Caraga, and the BARMM. Power has been restored in 161 cities and municipalities as of this time.

Meanwhile, a total of 18 cities and municipalities experienced water supply outage/ interruption in Mimaropa, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga while water supply has been restored in one locality.

A total of 371 cities and municipalities experienced interruption in telecommunications services in Mimaropa, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the BARMM. Telecommunications services have been fully restored in 115 cities and municipalities.

Damaged houses were placed at 508,785, with 341,368 classified as partially damaged and 167,417 as totally damaged.

These were incurred in Mimaropa and Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao region, Soccsksargen, Caraga, and the BARMM.

Meanwhile, damage to infrastructure was placed at PHP16.7 billion in Mimaropa, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and the Caraga.

The estimated cost of damage to agriculture was placed at PHP5.34 billion and these were sustained in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao region, and Caraga.

Source: Philippines News Agency