﻿‘Odette’ death toll climbs to 389; over 1M families displaced

The number of families affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Odette has so far reached a total of 1,074,169, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Monday.

In its latest situation report, the agency said this is equivalent to a total of 4,204,601 individuals from the regions of Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Soccsksargen, Caraga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Families staying and being aided in the 1,179 evacuation centers are placed at 314,676 while the rest are assisted outside or seeking shelter with their relatives and friends.

The number of reported deaths has reached 389, with 1,146 injured and 64 missing. However, only 52 deaths, 73 injured, and 15 missing persons have so far been validated.

A total of 284 cities and municipalities experienced power interruption in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Caraga and the BARMM while power supply has been restored in 154 cities and municipalities.

Meanwhile, a total of 18 cities and municipalities experienced water supply outages and interruptions in Mimaropa, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga. Water supply has been restored in one locality so far.

Also, a total of 371 cities and municipalities experienced an interruption in telecommunications services in Mimaropa, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the BARMM.

Telecommunications services have been fully restored in 115 cities and municipalities.

Damaged houses were placed at 506,404, of which 339,327 were classified as partially damaged and 167,077 as totally damaged.

Damage to infrastructure and agriculture has been estimated at PHP16.7 billion and PHP5.3 billion, respectively.

Also, a total of 334 cities and municipalities in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga are now under a state of calamity.

Aid to ‘Odette’ victims reached P130-M

As of Monday, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said the government assistance, including those that were channeled through the department, to Typhoon Odette victims has reached more than PHP130 million.

Based on its DSWD’s monitoring report, at least 1,158,799 families or 4,557,008 individuals were affected by Odette.

The DSWD has available stockpiles worth PHP830.03 million, including PHP423.51 million worth of non-food items (NFIs) and PHP216.34 million worth of other food items.

A total of 296,479 family food packs worth PHP190.18 million are available for distribution to the local government units (LGUs) that are in need of resource augmentation support.

