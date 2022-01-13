﻿’Odette’ damages over 209K houses in NegOcc

At least 209,809 houses were damaged during the onslaught of Typhoon Odette in Negros Occidental last December 16, the latest data released by the Office of Civil Defense in Western Visayas (OCD-6) on Wednesday showed.

Of the number, 158,345 were partially damaged while 51,464 were listed as totally damaged.

This is based on the report of the Department of Social Welfare and Development-6 Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center as of Tuesday noon, the OCD-6 said.

Data showed Negros Occidental, particularly its southern cities and municipalities, was the hardest by “Odette”, with almost 79 percent of the 266,137 total damaged houses in Western Visayas reported in the province.

In this capital city, some 9,067 houses were also affected, including 8,835 partially damaged and 732 destroyed.

The OCD-6 report added that 290,928 families or 1.23 million persons in Negros Occidental were affected by the typhoon aside from the 9,067 families or 44,334 individuals affected here.

Meanwhile, the typhoon death total in the province has reached 51, based on the data gathered by the Management of the Dead and Missing Cluster under the Department of the Interior and Local Government-6.

These included 22 casualties reported in Sipalay City and 13 in Kabankalan City.

In other areas, Moises Padilla recorded three deaths; San Carlos City, Ilog, Candoni, Cauayan, two each; and Bago City, La Carlota City, Binalbagan, Isabela, and Manapla, with one each.

The worst-hit in the south were the cities of Kabankalan and Sipalay as well as the municipalities of Ilog, Candoni, Cauayan, and Hinobaan, which experienced strong winds, heavy rains, and widespread floods.

Among the assistance received by Negros Occidental were PHP27.154 million worth of family food packs and PHP328,000 worth of Aid for Individuals in Crisis cash assistance from the DSWD.

Also, the provincial government received a PHP41-million fund from the Bureau of the Treasury and PHP90 million financial assistance from the National Housing Authority.

Source: Philippines News Agency