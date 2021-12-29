﻿’Odette’-affected C. Visayas MSMEs to get DTI ‘negosyo kits’

At least 390 microenterprises in three provinces of Central Visayas which were ravaged by Typhoon Odette will receive Negosyo Kits through the Land Bank of the Philippines cash cards, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Region 7 said on Tuesday.

The assistance for the micro-entrepreneurs from Bohol, Cebu and Negros Oriental will be distributed under the trade department’s Livelihood Seeding Program–Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (LSP-NSB) project.

In a statement, DTI-7 director Maria Elena Arbon said the program partners with the local government units (LGUs) in allowing a wider reach of business development assistance under the principle of bringing government services closer to the people.

“Aside from the provision of livelihood kits to qualified beneficiaries, MSMEs can avail of different services such as facilitation of business name registration, business advisory, business information, and advocacy from the said program,” Arbon said.

The latest program beneficiaries are those living in areas within Central Visayas that were greatly affected by “Odette”.

The livelihood kits amounting to not more than PHP8,000 for each microenterprise are scheduled for distribution in Ubay, Bien Unido, San Miguel, Trinidad, Talibon, Carlos P. Garcia in Bohol province on Wednesday.

In Cebu, the distribution will be in Gaisano Carcar on December 30 and 31 for recipients from Carcar City, Sibonga, and Argao.

In Negros Oriental, the distribution will be done in La Libertad and Guihulngan City on New Year’s Eve.

The livelihood kits contain items that will aid in the recovery and improvement of the beneficiaries’ businesses, the DTI-7 statement said.

MSME beneficiaries of the LSP-NSB program include sole proprietors, cooperatives, or sectoral associations that are located in identified barangays, including those in communist armed conflict-affected areas and vulnerable communities such as the Indigenous Peoples (IPs), refugees or stateless persons also known as persons of concern.

The agency said priority assistance is given to MSMEs affected by human-induced and natural calamities including Typhoon Odette, as well as health disasters arising from epidemics and the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The program is expected to provide more assistance nationwide to microenterprises affected by natural and human-induced calamities, including health disasters arising from pandemics, the DTI-7 said.

Source: Philippines News Agency