﻿OCTA says Covid-19 downtrend in NCR Plus slowed down

The OCTA Research Group on Monday said the downward trend in new Covid-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus has slowed down with a one-week growth rate of just -1 percent.

In its latest monitoring report, the OCTA Research said the NCR Plus has logged -23 percent, -27 percent, and -36 percent decreases in new cases during the previous weeks.

Meanwhile, Cavite and Laguna have logged an increase in new cases.

From May 24 to 30, the average number of new cases in the country was 6,529, an increase of 22 percent from the previous week.

The country’s reproduction number, which refers to the number of people that each Covid-19 case can infect, is 1.02 while NCR’s reproduction number is 0.69.

The OCTA Research listed seven provinces as areas of concern. These include Isabela with a 149 percent increase in its number of new cases per day; Cagayan, 118 percent; Iloilo, 64 percent; Misamis Oriental, 40 percent; Davao del Sur, 63 percent; South Cotabato, 40 percent; and Camarines Sur, 90 percent.

On Monday, the Department of Health reported 6,684 new cases, bringing the nation’s Covid-19 infections to 1,230,301.

Source: Philippines News Agency