﻿OCD-Bicol bans sailing of fishermen as ‘Rolly’ nears

The Bicol Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (DRRMC) has imposed the “No Sail Policy” for all fisherfolk effective Thursday as part of preparedness measures for a coming weather disturbance.

The tropical depression located east of the Philippines will be named “Rolly” as it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Office of Civil Defense (OCD) regional director and Bicol DRRMC chairman Claudio Yucot, in an advisory, said the directive was issued to ensure that no lives will be lost among the fishers in the wake of the coming weather disturbance that may affect the region in the next few days.

The advisory is both for fisherfolk using small boats and large fishing vessels that stay in the open sea for two or more days.

“Fisher folks may resume fishing activities upon lifting of gale warnings in their respective seaboards and careful assessment of the local DRRM officers and Coast Guard station,” the advisory added.

Local government units not in the direct line of the tropical depression may assess the need to implement the directive for the fishing sector.

