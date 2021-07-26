﻿Observe health protocols or disperse, SONA protesters told

Protesters during President Rodrigo Duterte’s ultimate State Of the Nation Address (SONA) Monday afternoon are told to observe health protocols as failure to do is enough reason to stop the rally.

“Ang guideline ko ay susunod sila sa health protocols kasi pagka hindi ‘yan masunod, isang ground ‘yan para pa-stop natin ang ginagawa nilang rally (My guideline for them is to comply with health protocols because if they fail to comply, then it will be a ground for us to stop their rally),” Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año said.

While rallies are not allowed in the National Capital Region because it is under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions, protest actions can be carried out in the vicinity of the UP-Tandang Sora area.

Año said protesters are allowed to express their sentiments on the streets but they should adhere to health protocols such as wearing face masks, face shields and must strictly observe physical distancing.

At least 15,000 policemen are deployed to secure Duterte’s SONA. Some of the police’s newly procured body-worn cameras will be used for the event

Source: Philippines News Agency