﻿Observance of Holy Week in Ilocos Norte goes virtual

Parishioners in the province of Ilocos Norte are encouraged to hear masses and other activities for the observance of the Holy Week at the comfort of their homes amid the pandemic.

Those who still prefer to go to the church they may only be allowed to do so if they follow the guidelines as prescribed by Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc in his latest Executive Order No. 119-21 which he signed Tuesday.

Based on the guidelines for religious events and practices during Holy Week, the order states that the processions such as the traditional station of the cross among Catholics shall only be within the church vicinity while vigils, prayer meetings, recollections, and other religious practices are strongly encouraged to be virtual.

For indoor activities related to Holy Week, it shall only be limited to 35 percent of the venue capacity while outdoor activities shall be limited to 50 percent only.

The order also specified that all activities — preferably outdoors for more ventilation — shall be limited to a maximum of four hours only for the safety of the attendees.

The Minor Basilica and Parish of Saint John the Baptist in Badoc, Ilocos Norte announced that its Estacion General or the line-up of images with 14 stations was made possible via Facebook live streaming at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The church officials said there will be no Visita Iglesia on Maundy Thursday but the faithful are encouraged to follow and share the virtual Visita Iglesia by following these Facebook accounts and pages:

La Virgen Milagrosa de Badoc – Coronada https://www.facebook.com/puontiragsakmi/?ref=page_internal

TheChronos DioceseofLaoag https://www.facebook.com/thechronos.dioceseoflaoag.3;

DZEA Radyototoo https://www.facebook.com/evangeli.aires DZEA News https://www.facebook.com/DZEA-News-101155631493810

It will also be available on local radio by tuning in to DZEA 909 kHz to be simulcast live in all AM stations in Ilocos Norte.

Source: Philippines News Agency