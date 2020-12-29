﻿Number of fireworks-related injuries drop by 71%: DOH

The number of fireworks-related injuries has significantly dropped this year, with only 14 recorded over nine days, as of Tuesday.

From 6 a.m. on December 21 to 5:59 a.m. on December 29, the Department of Health (DOH) recorded 14 fireworks-related injuries, 71 percent lower than in the same period last year.

“This is 35 cases or 71 percent lower compared to 2019, and 85 cases or 86 percent lower versus the five-year average from 2015 to 2019, same time period,” it said in its latest report.

The cases were recorded by 61 sentinel hospitals.

Thirteen or 93 percent were injured due to fireworks and one or 7 percent was a stray bullet injury.

The injuries were recorded in Central Luzon, Bicol, Western and Central Visayas, Davao region, Soccsksargen, the National Capital Region, and Calabarzon.

Among the banned fireworks, the five-star caused the highest number of injuries with four cases, followed by boga, two; baby rocket, one; bong-bong, one; fountain, one; kwitis, one; piccolo, one; rebentador, one; and whistle bomb, one.

Source: Philippines News agency