﻿Number coding in NCR resumes Dec. 1: MMDA

MANILA – The resumption of the modified number coding scheme in the National Capital Region (NCR) will start December 1, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Tuesday.

In a press briefing, MMDA chair Benhur Abalos said a resolution had been signed by Metro Manila mayors to reimplement the scheme following an increase in vehicular traffic.

The scheme covers private vehicles and will be implemented during rush hours from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Exempted from the number coding scheme are public utility vehicles (PUVs), including tricycles, transport network vehicle service, motorcycles, garbage and fuel trucks, and vehicles carrying essential and perishable goods.

The PUVs are exempted from the scheme as they are under limited passenger capacity under Alert Level 2.

The number coding scheme was suspended at the onset of the pandemic last year. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency