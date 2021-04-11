﻿Nueva Vizcaya guv contracts Covid-19

Governor Carlos Padilla was confirmed positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Monday and quarantined at the Salubris Medical Center in Solano town.

Padilla told the Philippine News Agency in a phone interview that he was experiencing mild symptoms and that contact tracing of his close contacts is ongoing.

He urged those who came to his office during the last few days to go on self-quarantine and to inform health authorities if they experience Covid-19 symptoms.

The provincial capitol has been placed on lockdown from April 4-8 to give way to thorough disinfection of the offices.

Aside from the governor, two mayors—Dolores Binwag of Quezon and Dr. Ping Balgos of Bambang—and two vice mayors—Philip Dacayo of Solano and Ruben Sayo of Aritao—were also quarantined after testing positive of the virus.

Padilla said they were exposed to Luis Binwag, husband of Dolores, during a meeting of mayors in Kayapa and a small group reception in Davao City. Luis was earlier confirmed positive of the virus.

Vice Governor Jose Tomas Sr. also tested positive for Covid-19 last week and has been completing his two-week quarantine in a hospital.

Padilla attributed the spike of coronavirus cases in the province to the continuous entry of overseas Filipino workers and locally stranded individuals (OFWS/LSIs) to the province.

“Our province is the convergence area and terminal of those going to Ifugao, Quirino, Isabela, Cagayan and other towns in the province,” he said.

As of April 4, Provincial Health Office data showed Nueva Vizcaya has 1,457 confirmed cases out of which 403 are active infections. There were also 1,002 recoveries and 52 deaths recorded.

New cases reached 34 on Sunday.

Source: Philippines News Agency