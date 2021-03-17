﻿Nueva Ecija town limits attendance on wakes, parties

Wakes are off limits to mourners.

This was the directive of Mayor Arvin Salonga on Tuesday here as he urged village officials to intensify the information drive on Executive Order (EO) No. 15 that provides stricter rules on mass gathering to contain the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“We modified the minimum health protocols to protect our constituents from Covid-19,” he said in an interview.

Aside from curfew hours from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., the EO provides that only immediate members of a family can attend large gatherings such as weddings, birthdays and wakes.

Wakes should be held for a maximum of three days only.

By immediate members of the family, the EO meant husband and wife, children and grandchildren “who are living in the same house.”

A special permit shall also be secured from the local government before a wedding or birthday is celebrated, the mayor said.

“Zumba sessions held within the municipality are prohibited and suspended until further notice,” the EO read.

The sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks are likewise prohibited.

“Ibinilin natin ito sa ating mga kapitan, sa mga barangay leaders at sa kapulisan na sila ang mag-monitor nito (We already informed the captains, barangay leaders and the police that they will be the one to monitor these),” Salonga said

Source: Philippines News Agency