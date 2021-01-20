﻿NTF to inspect storage facilities for Covid-19 vaccines

The National Task Force Against Covid-19 (NTF), the Department of Health (DOH), and members of the vaccine cluster will start inspection of cold storage facilities for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines on Wednesday.

In a Palace briefing Tuesday, NTF deputy chief implementer Vivencio Dizon said among the first companies that they will visit are Orca, Royal Cargo, and Zuellig Pharma.

Dizon also named 28 third party logistics companies that the national government has coordinated with to ensure proper handling of Covid-19 vaccines once they arrive in the country.

These firms are Orca, Royal Cargo, Zuellig Pharma, Maersk Shipping, Grepcor Diamonde, Pharmaserv, Vantaztic Inc., LBC Express Inc., Distriphil, Metropac Movers, Royal Cold Storage, Coolaire, Centiforce, M-Fast Logistics, Genson Distribution Inc., SMX Convention Center, Medical Rescue, Dynatronics/ Braintch, Cebu Pacific, Skyjet Airlines, 2Go, Smart-Tradzt, Novatus Technologies, IP Biotech Inc., Philippine Airlines, Sinobest, Frabelle Cold Chain, and Cold Chain Care.

Dizon added there are five other firms that are scheduled to meet the NTF on Thursday which include DB Schenker, AAI Worldwide Logistics, DHL Global Forwarding, Regulus Global, and Air Speed.

“Ang importante na maintindihan natin ay very special ang kinakailangang mga facilities para sa mga bakunang parating. Ito ang tinatawag nilang pharma-grade cold storage facilities, (What is important for us to understand is that we need very special facilities for the upcoming vaccines. They call it pharma-grade cold storage facilities),” he said.

Dizon said the 33 firms cited have the capacity to provide pharma-grade cold storage facilities.

“These companies know how to handle such sensitive types of vaccines,” he said in Filipino.

He added the NTF will ensure proper roll out of the immunization program to reach every Filipino even in the remote areas in the country.

Source: Philippines News agency