﻿NTF reminds LGUs to ensure safety protocols in jab sites

The National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19 will work closely with local government units (LGUs) to heighten health and safety protocols during the vaccine rollout.

NTF made the commitment after getting hold of a video of a crowded Parañaque City vaccination site.

“The Pfizer vaccine rollout in Parañaque underscores the vaccine enthusiasm of our countrymen. We, however, express concern over the obvious lack of social distancing by the vaccinees, as shown in a viral video, which the local government of Parañaque has immediately addressed,” the NTF said in a statement on Monday.

The LGUs are urged to strictly and consistently impose the government’s Prevent-Detect-Isolate-Treat-Reintegrate (PDITR) strategy amid the continuing public health crisis.

They must also make sure that announcements, education, and dissemination of vaccine information are communicated accordingly.

As part of the government approach to further contain the pandemic, the NTF earlier noted that the PDITR strategy contributed to a significant drop in the number of Covid-19 cases between July and August last year.

The government has applied the PDITR strategy in a bid to “adapt to the new normal.”

The public is also encouraged to continue adhering to the minimum health standards including wearing of mask and face shield, regular hand washing, as well as observing physical distancing.

Parañaque has not yet issued a reaction on the video.

Source: Philippines News Agency