﻿NTF rejects Magalong’s resignation as contact tracing czar

Top officials of the National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19 on Friday refused to accept the resignation of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong as the country’s contact tracing czar, saying it would be a huge loss to the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Magalong was recently criticized over his attendance at a celebrity’s birthday party wherein health protocols such as wearing face masks and physical distancing were violated.

In a resignation letter dated Jan. 28, Magalong held himself accountable for the issue.

“I was involved in a recent incident where several lapses in the protocol were committed. In hindsight, being a senior officer of the Task Force, I should have done an immediate spot correction of the errors that I witnessed during that time,” Magalong wrote. “Much as I have given my best to discharge my duties for the Task Force, this incident has been a reminder that a higher standard is always expected of me.”

Meanwhile, National Policy Against Covid-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar, Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr., said he cannot accept Magalong’s resignation.

“Alam niyo napakasakit sa akin ‘nung pinasa nga niya ang kanyang resignation pero hindi po namin matatanggap kasi napakalaki ng ginawa po ni Mayor Benjie Magalong sa amin (You know it pains me so much when he submitted his resignation, but we will not accept it, because Mayor Benjie Magalong has contributed a lot to the task force),” Galvez said in an interview during the visit of the Covid-19 Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic (CODE) team in Manila City.

Galvez vouched for Magalong’s honor and integrity in serving the public.

“He is very professional. Malaking kawalan po samin ‘yun (It’s a huge loss to us),” he said.

Galvez cited the importance of the contact tracing efforts, especially that the government is set to start the implementation of the nationwide immunization program, wherein adverse effects of the vaccines should be strictly monitored.

“As we face the challenges brought about by the health crisis, Mayor Magalong’s role as contact tracing czar is crucial as we scale up our Covid-19 response and mitigation efforts,” he said.

Galvez urged the public to look into Magalong’s good intention in attending the party and “give him the benefit of the doubt”.

“Alam naman natin na ang Baguio, ang pinaka-main (We all know that Baguio City’s main) source of its earning is basically on tourism. Tingnan na natin ‘yung talagang magandang motive po ni sir Benjie (Let’s look at his good motive) why he is there,” Galvez said.

For his part, NTF deputy chief implementer and testing czar Vince Dizon described Magalong as a “rare breed” of a public servant.

“Bihirang-bihira ang mga nagseserbisyo publiko na unang una na humble enough to admit na nagkulang siya at nagkamali siya (It is rare to have a public servant who is humble enough to admit his shortcomings and mistakes),” he said.

Dizon said Magalong’s integrity is “unquestionable” and the country needs him more as the government revved up efforts to combat the prevailing health crisis.

“‘Yung integridad ni Mayor Benjie is unquestionable dahil ‘dun po talagang hindi po namin matatanggap ang kanyang resignation dahil kailangang kailangan po namin siya at kailangan po siya ng bansa (His integrity is unquestionable and with that, we find it hard to accept his resignation because we need him in the task force, the country needs him),” Dizon said.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Magalong’s resignation had been rejected, as the NTF believed in the local official’s competence to lead the contact tracing efforts in the country. Magalong also continues to enjoy President Rodrigo Duterte’s trust.

“Mayor Magalong’s resignation, however, has not been accepted. He continues to enjoy the trust and confidence of the leadership of the National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19,” he said.

Source: Philippines News agency