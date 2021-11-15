﻿NTF exec invites medical professionals to join nat’l vax drive

The government is inviting medical professionals to participate in the national vaccination drive.

Aside from doctors and nurses, even dentists and those licensed to inoculate may help out in administering jabs against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Assistant Secretary Wilben Mayor, head of the strategic communications on current operations of the National Task Force Against Covid-19, said Saturday.

“Let’s make a contribution to our country and help in the vaccination efforts so that we can attain the herd immunity of at least 54 million by December,” Mayor said during the arrival of government-procured 1,279,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

“Maybe they can share their time, at least a day or two, in a week to help vaccinate the people. Their contributions would be a big help.”

He reported that at least 123 million doses of the life-saving jabs have reached the Philippines so far.

“More are coming on Monday. Once again, we see the steady arrival of the vaccines and we encourage our countrymen to get vaccinated,” he added.

United States Embassy political counselor Kenneth Gardner said their government is glad to be part of the inoculation campaign of the Philippines.

“Just want to say it is important that the Philippines is able to receive different vaccines that are safe and effective, whether through the COVAX Facility or from American producers like Moderna here today. So, we’re glad to be here, we’re glad to see the progress keeps going. Today, we’re delivering 1.279 million doses and, hopefully, we can continue that progress,” Gardner said.

Mayor also said it’s a go for the three-day national vaccination campaign from November 29 to December 1, with the aim to inoculate 15 million Filipinos.

As of November 11, the Philippines has administered 68,056,957 doses nationwide. Of this figure, 31,020,380 Filipinos are fully vaccinated.

Department of Health Undersecretary Ma. Carolina Vidal-Taiño and Zuellig Pharma market managing director Jannette Jakosalem also welcomed the shipment.

Source: Philippines News Agency