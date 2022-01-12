﻿NPA surrenderer sued for death of child

Authorities have filed charges against a former New People’s Army (NPA) rebel who was arrested after being tagged as the principal suspect in the killing of a seven-year-old girl in remote Barangay Mahongkog here last week.

Major John Calinga, chief of Magpet police, identified Tuesday the captured suspect as Rogelio Villafuerte, 18, of Barangay Binay here.

“The suspect was nabbed in their residence during a police follow-up operation an hour after the recovery of the victim’s lifeless victim on January 7”, he said in an interview by reporters here.

Police charged the suspect with a murder case before the provincial prosecutor’s office Monday with corroborative testimonies from witnesses and pieces of evidence during the inquest proceeding.

“The result of the post-mortem examination is yet to be completed that will also determine if the child was raped as additional charges will be filed against him”, Calinga said.

Villafuerte is a rebel surrenderer who earlier received assistance and underwent the government program under the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict in the locality.

According to Calinga, the suspect regularly passes by the victim’s residence as a coconut laborer.

Calinga has lauded local village officials and concerned citizens who helped them locate the suspect that led to his arrest.

On January 6, the victim went missing and was found buried in a shallow grave in a cornfield the next day.

Source: Philippines News Agency