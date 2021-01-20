﻿NPA squad leader, medic yield to Caraga cops

A squad leader and a medic of the New People’s Army’s (NPA) Guerrilla Front 4A based in Agusan del Norte surrendered to the Police Regional Office in Caraga (PRO-13) Monday afternoon.

Brig. Gen. Romeo M. Caramat Jr., PRO-13 regional director, on Tuesday, identified the surrenderers only as “Tata,” 32, and “Mikay,” 20, a medic. Their identities are being withheld for security reasons.

Caramat said the duo handed over two .45-caliber pistols with ammunition, TEC-KG9 submachine gun with 12 ammunition, and a shotgun with seven ammunitions.

Their surrender was the result of the police’s intensified campaign “against criminality, insurgency and terrorism, in response to the call of the Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold M. Senas to conduct more aggressive efforts against criminals and terrorists in the country,” Caramat said.

“I continue to appeal to the active members of the terrorist group and their supporters to abandon the armed struggle and surrender to the government to live a peaceful life together with your family,” the PRO-13 chief added.

Meanwhile, Caramat said five other NPA combatants operating in the various barangays here also surrendered to authorities last week.

“With the active involvement of the public in the government’s efforts to attain long and lasting peace in the region, the ultimate objective of Executive Order Number 70 (EO 70) of President Rodrigo Duterte administration is achievable,” Caramat said.

EO 70, issued in late 2018, seeks to harness the “whole-of-nation” approach in ending the communist insurgency in the countryside.

