﻿NPA rebels hogtie, kill 2 cops in Butuan

BUTUAN CITY – Two police officers from Butuan City Police Office Station 4 (BCPO-4) were held at a gunpoint, hogtied, and killed by 10 armed men believed to be members of the communist New People’s Army (NPA).

Brig. Gen. Romeo M. Caramat Jr., Police Regional Office Caraga director, identified the slain police officers as Police Executive Master Sergeant (PEMS) Sherwin Roy Cajutol and Corporal Nazar Libot.

“They were dispatched in Sitio Tagulaje, Barangay Antongalon, Butuan City at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday (June 15) to conduct follow-up intelligence operation when attacked by NPA rebels,” Caramat said in a statement Tuesday.

He added that BCPO-4 received information last week on the plan of the NPA rebels to attack the farm of Col. Canilo Fuentes, the former chief of BCPO.

“The two police officers were held at gunpoint, hogtied and dragged by the NPA rebels towards the nearby farm of Col. Fuentes. Inside the farm, the rebels mercilessly shot and killed the two police officers,” Caramat said.

The NPA rebels also carted away the issued short firearms of the slain police officers, he added.

“We slam this atrocity that claimed the lives of our police officers. What the NPA showed was a blatant arrogance and disregard to the value of human life,” Caramat said.

He added that PRO-13 will trace the perpetrators “even in their areas of stronghold” to bring justice to the families of the victims.

“Their death is not only a tragic loss for the families and the police force but also for the people who know them well as faithful public servants. Their records as uniformed personnel speak of their reputation and integrity,” Caramat said.

He added that PEMS Cajutol orphaned his three children while Pat. Libot left his two children aged three and two.

“Police operations are ongoing against the NPA while all police units are on full alert and ordered to intensify intelligence monitoring against the enemies of the state,” Caramat said.

The Communist Party of the Philippines – NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand

Source: Philippines News Agency