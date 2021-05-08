﻿NPA rebel yields due to hardship, meaningless revolution

ILOILO CITY – A regular member of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) and nine Milisya ng Bayan (MB) members surrendered to the government last May 6.

“Agot” (not his real name), 24, married, resident of Barangay Molina, Tubungan, Iloilo, gave up to the community support program (CSP) team under the Army’s 61st Infantry Battalion (61IB) based in the municipality of Miagao.

“Hardship and the realization of this meaningless revolution pushed alias ‘Agot’ to yield,” a statement of the 301st Infantry Brigade said on Saturday.

“Agot” was assigned under the Sibat platoon of the Southern Front (SF) of the Kilusang Rehiyon–Panay (KR-P).

Meanwhile, the MBs, supporters of the SF of KR-P, were from Tubungan and Miagao.

“Aside from being a force multiplier, these individuals act as the eyes and ears of the enemy in their barangays to report on presence and movement of government security forces; and offer logistical support to the NPA,” the statement added.

With their surrender, they also gave up seven homemade shotguns with ammunition and magazine, a homemade caliber 45 pistol, and a homemade caliber 38 with ammunition.

Brig. Gen. Marion Sison, commander of the 301st Infantry Brigade, directed the 61IB to facilitate the surrenderers’ transition back to mainstream society through the provision of livelihood benefits and other government assistance.

“The continuous surrender of members of the NPA and their supporters shows the impact of the government’s campaign in ending local communist armed conflict. Through the united effort of the people of Panay and the local government units, we see that indeed the end of communist terrorism is inevitable,” he said.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terror group by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency