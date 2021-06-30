﻿NPA rebel with murder rap nabbed in Sorsogon

LEGAZPI CITY – A New People’s Army (NPA) member was collared by police operatives in Barangay Antipolo, Bulan, Sorsogon early this week, a police report said Wednesday.

The Police Regional Office 5 (PRO5) identified the suspect as Gistole Lourente, an active member of Platoon 2, Larangan 2, Komite ng Probinsya 3, Bicol Regional Party Committee.

He is facing a murder complaint for the shooting of one Felix Chico in Barangay Somagongsong, Bulan town in March 2020.

The police report said operatives received information from local residents about the presence of Lourente in the area, which led to his arrest on Monday.

Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, PRO5 regional director, thanked the residents for helping lawmen locate the rebel.

“Mas lalo nating paiigtingin ang ating operasyon upang tuldukan ang pangamba at takot na dulot ng mga miyembro ng NPA sa ating mga kababayan. Hindi natin papayagang muling may masayang na buhay ng dahil sa maling paninindigan. (We will continue our operations to end the fear brought by members of the NPA to our fellow men. We will not allow other lives to be wasted because of wrong ideology),” he said.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency