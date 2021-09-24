﻿NPA rebel slain in Surigao Sur clash

A New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was killed in an encounter with military forces in Tago, Surigao del Sur on Tuesday.

In a report on Wednesday, the Army’s 75th Infantry Battalion said military forces engaged five rebels in a five-minute firefight in Km. 22, Barangay Caras-an at about noon.

One of the rebels, whose identity has yet to be identified, was killed in the encounter, but the other four fled, leaving their slain comrade behind.

No casualties were reported in the military who recovered several high-powered firearms, anti-personnel mine, and ammunition.

READ: 6 NPA rebels slain in Bukidnon, Agusan Norte clashes

The rebels belonged to the NPA’s Sandatahang Yunit Pampropaganda Platoon of Guerrilla Front 19, North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee, the report said.

The military forces were dispatched to the area after receiving reports about the presence of fully-armed insurgents.

The Communist Party of the Philippines – NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency