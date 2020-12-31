﻿NPA rebel slain in Butuan encounter

A communist New People’s Army (NPA) combatant was killed in an encounter with government forces in Barangay Tungao here on Wednesday afternoon, an Army official said.

1Lt. Roel T. Maglalang, civil-military operations officer of the Army’s 23rd Infantry Battalion, said government troops conducted a strike after receiving information from the residents about the NPA rebels’ presence in the area.

“Our troops immediately engaged around six CNTs (Communist NPA Terrorists) in a five-minute clash. The rebels retreated and abandoned their dead member,” Maglalang told the Philippine News Agency Thursday.

He identified the dead NPA rebel only as Alas or Aylon, a member of the Guerrilla Front (GF) 4A of the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC) led by a certain Junjun Makaundag.

Government troops also recovered several firearms, ammunition, bomb-making materials, food supplies, and subversive documents, and personal belongings at the clash site.

Maglalang said the cadaver of the dead NPA was turned over to the members of the barangay council of Tungao for proper disposition, Maglalang said.

Lt. Col. Julius Cesar C. Paulo, 23IB commander, condoled with the slain rebel’s family.

“It is sad to note that his family will be mourning during the celebration of the New Year due to his loss. This could have avoided if they had listened to our call to lay down their arms, leave the armed movement, go back to the folds of the law and to their families and avail the programs, projects, and assistance under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program of the government,” Paulo said.

He added: “They only left the cadaver of their fallen comrade. Inside the 52 years of terrorizing the innocent people, it is impossible for them to topple down the government, especially now that the fed-up residents are revealing their whereabouts

Source: Philippines News agency