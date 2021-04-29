﻿NPA member nabbed in Sorsogon

A New People’s Army (NPA) member was collared on Monday afternoon by police operatives at his residence in a remote village in Matnog, Sorsogon, a police report said Tuesday.

The Police Regional Office 5 (PRO5) identified the suspect as Jose Amante, 50, of Barangay Sua. He is a member of the Militia ng Bayan under the Jose Maria Estiller group of the guerilla front Larangan 2.

Police operatives armed with a warrant of arrest swooped down on the rebel’s residence and arrested him at around 5:45 p.m.

The suspect, who is facing a criminal complaint for attempted murder, is detained at the town police station.

Meanwhile, an alleged notorious illegal drug pusher was nabbed also on Monday while selling PHP340,000 worth of suspected shabu in a drug sting in Polangui, Albay.

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Police Regional Office (PRO5) spokesperson, on Tuesday said the suspect Randy Abonite Priolo, 39, a high-value target (HVT) drug dealer in Barangay Alomon, was caught in a buy-bust at around 11 a.m. in Barangay Kinale.

Seized from the suspect was a sachet of shabu weighing 50 grams and marked money.

The suspect and the seized illegal drugs were brought to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) custodial facility here.

