﻿NPA blast attack kills 2 cops, hurts 4 others in N. Samar

Two trainees of the Philippine National Police (PNP) elite force were killed and four others were injured when the New People’s Army (NPA) detonated anti-personnel mines during a clash on Saturday in Gamay, Northern Samar.

The PNP regional office here reported on Sunday that the police students who were undergoing the Special Action Force Commando Course (SAFCC) fought with an undetermined number of armed rebels in Lonoy village at around 7 a.m.

The trainees proceeded to the remote village after they were alerted by the local Barangay Information Network about the presence of armed men.

The rebels, however, detonated the explosives, which resulted in the death of Patrolmen Franklin Marquez and Jimmy Caraggayan.

“We express our condolences to their families. Our snappy salute to the bravery they have shown. They were killed in the line of duty defending our country against insurgency. We would want to recognize the valor of four other troop members who were injured during the firefight,” PNP Chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said in a statement.

“Pursuit operations will continue without let-up against these criminals. I ordered police forces in the area to establish more checkpoints and prevent the possible escape of the fleeing terrorists,” he added.

Meanwhile, the wounded policemen were identified as Lt. Jay-ar Rimorin, Lt. Jayson Banganan, Staff Sgt. Cristobal Hen-Achan, and Pat. Ruben Ringor Jr.

They were airlifted from Northern Samar to this city Sunday where they are now being treated in a hospital.

The use of anti-personnel mines is prohibited under international humanitarian law.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The Anti-Terrorism Council also formally designated the National Democratic Front as a terrorist organization on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and separate part” of the CPP-NPA that was created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency