﻿NP now tracking Sinas’ close contacts

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said it is now tracing police personnel and civilian employees who were in close contact with its chief, Gen. Debold Sinas after he tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

PNP officer in charge, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the Health Service is now checking personnel of units visited by Sinas from March 9 to 11.

“Based on the guidance of our Chief PNP, General Debold Sinas, all our personnel who made close contact with him must be checked as a matter of protocol and for their health safety and the safety of their family,” Eleazar told reporters.

He said the PNP, through the Public Information Office headed by Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana, has already coordinated with the PNP Press Corps for contact tracing of all its members who attended an activity with Sinas last March 10 in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

“We expect those who made close contact to strictly observe the healthy safety protocol such as physical distancing and wearing of face masks and face shields because these measures are proven to be effective in preventing the spread of the virus,” Eleazar said.

Based on the contact tracing protocol issued by Eleazar for the PNP in January this year, close contacts are classified into two—the high-risk and the low-risk.

The classification is being done after the health assessment that would be conducted by medical personnel of the PNP.

“All close contacts will be subjected to health assessment of our medical personnel. It is after this health assessment that our medical personnel would determine if those who made close contacts are high-risks or low-risks,” Eleazar said.

High-risks close contacts are those who did not observe the minimum health safety protocol such as wearing face masks and face shields and observance of physical distancing when they got near a Covid-19-positive person.

Low risk close contacts, on the other hand, are those who observed the minimum health safety standard during the close contact with a Covid-19 positive person.

For the high-risk close contacts, Eleazar said they are mandated to report to a quarantine facility of the PNP where they would be subjected to health assessment and strict observation by quarantine facility personnel.

They will only be allowed to leave the quarantine facility once cleared by medical personnel.

The low-risk close contacts, on the other hand, can still report to their respective offices but they are mandated to strictly observe the minimum health safety standard protocol, their compliance will be strictly monitored by the Station Health Units or the designated Administrative Officer (ADMO) of their respective units and offices.

“Since last year, we have been constantly reminding our personnel to observe the minimum health safety standard protocol that include wearing of face masks and face shields even inside the police station and offices. The health experts themselves said these are tried-and-tested measures to prevent infection and spread of the coronavirus,” Eleazar said.

In a statement, Police Regional Office (PRO) 4-B (Mimaropa) director, Brig. Gen. Pascual Muñoz Jr., ordered an immediate contact tracing of all PNP personnel including civilian personnel and other guests during the command visit of Sinas to their headquarters on Thursday.

Currently, Muñoz is now under quarantine after having close contact with Sinas.

It added that thorough coordination has already been made by the Regional Health Service with the owner of the resort where members of Sinas’ party billeted and the said hotel already underwent a thorough disinfection process.

Meanwhile, strict implementation of health protocols is being observed inside the camp.

