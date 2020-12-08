﻿Novaliches folk hail QC Hall’s ‘Libreng Sakay’ project

The Quezon City government under Mayor Joy G. Belmonte, in cooperation with the Barangay Council of Nagkaisang Nayon in District 5 of Novaliches, on Monday launched a “Libreng Sakay” (free ride) project for the benefit of the commuting public.

Nagkaisang Nayon Barangay Captain Feliciano “Sonny” Dela Cruz said the QC Hall has contracted air-conditioned buses from the Five Star transportation company to provide free ride to commuters from the corner of Gen. Luis St. and Katipunan/SB Road in Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon to Quezon City Hall in Diliman.

He said the free rides are available from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. at intervals of five minutes.

The following are pick-up and drop-off points:

–Gen. Luis St. corner SB Road;

–Mindanao Ave. (Arty II Subdivision);

–Mindanao Ave. cor. D. Munoz St.;

–Minadanao Ave. cor. Tandang Sora. / St. Dominic;

–Mindanao Ave. cor. Road 16 (Pag-asa side);

–Mindanao Ave. cor. Road 8 (Pag-asa side);

–Mindanao Ave. cor. Road 1 (Pag-asa side); and

–Quezon City Hall /National Housing Authority or NHA;

Dela Cruz reminded the commuters to always observe the minimum health protocol and wear facemask and face shield.

Residents of Novaliches hailed the launching of the “Libreng Sakay” program.

The Five Star buses used to ply on the Pangasinan-Metro Manila route and vice versa via the North Luzon Expressway (NLEx) and Epifanio Delos Santos Ave. (EDSA) before the outbreak of the new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) last March.

Meanwhile, the office of Mayor Belmonte said the free ride project for commuters from Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon, Novaliches to the QC Hall in Diliman and vice versa is part of the Quezon City Bus Augmentation Program to provide free transportation for the people of QC starting Dec. 7, 2020.

There are eight routes for the program covering main roads in the city. These are:

–Route 1 — Quezon City Hall to Cubao (and vice versa).

–Route 2 – Litex / IBP Road to Quezon City Hall (and vice versa).

–Route 3 – Welcome Rotonda to Aurora Blvd. / Katipunan Avenue (and vice versa).

–Route 4 – General Luis to Quezon City Hall (and vice versa).

–Route 5 – Mindanao Ave. cor. Quirino Highway to Quezon City Hall (and vice versa).

–Route 6 – Quezon City Hall to Robinsons Magnolia (and vice versa).

–Route 7 – Quezon City Hall to Ortigas Avenue Extension (and vice versa).

–Route 8 – Quezon City Hall to Muñoz (and vice versa).

Source: Philippines News agency